Coroner: Man accidentally fell from roof of Las Vegas building

The September death of a man, who for hours threatened to jump from the roof of an apartment building, was ruled an accident Friday by the Clark County coroner.

(David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is perched on the edge of the roof of an apartment building near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway threatening to jump, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. He later fell to his death. (Oscar Guerrero)

The September death of a man, who for hours threatened to jump from the roof of an apartment building, was ruled an accident Friday by the Clark County coroner.

Clemente Figueroa’s official cause of death was ruled as multiple blunt-force injuries due to a fall from an apartment building, according to the coroner. He was 45.

Just before 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 14, Las Vegas police received reports of a suicidal man on the roof of an apartment building at 1065 E. Flamingo Road, near Maryland Parkway. Authorities negotiated for hours with Figueroa before he fell.

At one point during the negotiations, police gave Figueroa water. Spokesman Jay Rivera said at the time that Metropolitan Police Department officers were hoping the sun would wear him out and that he would come down safely. The high temperature that day was 91 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

It was not clear how the coroner’s office determined that the fall was an accident. On Friday, Rivera said the Police Department would not comment on the ruling.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.