Coroner rules on death of woman found in Desert Shores lake

Lake Jacqueline is seen where a woman's body was found floating at Regatta and Mariner drives, a residential area in the Desert Shores neighborhood near Buffalo Drive and Smoke Road, on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Lake Jacqueline is seen where a woman's body was found floating at Regatta and Mariner drives, a residential area in the Desert Shores neighborhood near Buffalo Drive and Smoke Road, on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 32-year-old woman whose body was found in a lake last month died from drowning and ethanol intoxication, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Jenna Endres of Las Vegas was found Dec. 17 floating in Lake Jacqueline in the Desert Shores community, according to the coroner’s office. The coroner was unable to rule on a manner of death.

Endres was found around 7:15 a.m. after police were called to Regatta and Mariner drives for a report of a body floating in the lake. The body showed no signs of trauma, but Endres had no identification on her, according to a report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Endres’ roommate approached officers investigating the area to report that she had been missing since the night before. Homicide detectives searched the pair’s home and found nothing suspicious, police said.

Officers had told the Review-Journal that no foul play was suspected.

