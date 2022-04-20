Coroner rules on worker’s death in ‘trench collapse’
A worker killed last month at a construction site in the northwest valley died from suffocation and mechanical asphyxia.
The death of Rigoberto Canas Ramos, 32, was ruled an accident, the Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday.
Emergency crews were summoned about 11:40 a.m. on March 31 to Kyle Canyon Road and Oso Blanca Road, where there was a “trench collapse,” the Las Vegas Fire Department said at the time.
Canas Ramos died at the scene, Las Vegas police said. It took crews about five hours to recover his body, the Fire Department said.
The investigation, which can take months to complete, was being conducted by Nevada’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the agency said.
Additional details were not provided.
