Coroner says his office has not ruled on woman’s Lake Mead death

Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner said Wednesday that his office has not determined the cause of death of the woman whose body was found in Lake Mead on Sept. 1.

A spokeswoman at the coroner’s office incorrectly told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Monday that Katrina Louise Campbell, 37, had died from multiple blunt force injuries and that her death was an accident.

“That case has not been ruled blunt force injuries, and it is pending,” Coroner John Fudenberg said Wednesday.

