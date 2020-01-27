Coroner’s office IDs man killed in motorcycle crash

The Clark County coroner’s office has ruled the Friday night death of a 29-year-old motorcyclist in northwest Las Vegas an accident.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

According to the coroner’s office, Johnathan Bell, a valley resident, died of blunt force trauma at West Deer Springs Way, west of North Durango Drive, where he was struck by a Dodge Journey minivan.

Las Vegas police have said that Bell was heading west on Deer Springs, on a Ducati Superbike, when the minivan made a U-turn at the intersection with Durango, entering the motorcyclist’s path.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether impairment was suspected, although court records show that the Dodge driver, identified by police as a 34-year-old Las Vegas woman, was not facing charges in connection with the crash as of Monday morning.

The Dodge driver suffered “moderate” injuries in the wreck, police said.

