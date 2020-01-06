Crash cleared on US 95 near Lake Mead exit

A three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95 near the Lake Mead Boulevard exit Monday morning has been cleared.

(RTC Traffic Cameras)

The Regional Transportation Commission reported the crash just after 8 a.m. on southbound U.S. 95. Further details were not immediately available although the Las Vegas Fire Department described the wreck as a crash “with injuries” in a tweet.

Traffic was backed up past Craig Road as of about 8:30 a.m., according to the Fire Department, which was assisting the Nevada Highway Patrol.

8:25AM. @LasVegasFD & @NHPSouthernComm is working a 3 vehicle MVA with injuries on US95 Southbound at West Lake Mead Blvd. Currently all lanes are blocked, traffic is backed up to Craig Rd. Consider alternate routes into the city. #PIO1NEWS — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 6, 2020

Traffic cameras showed the crash had been cleared as of 9:30 a.m.