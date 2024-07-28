Crash involving multiple cars leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Las Vegas

A crash involving multiple cars on West Lake Mead Boulevard over the U.S. Highway 95 overpass leaves one driver dead, according to Nevada State Police.

A crash involving multiple cars on West Lake Mead Boulevard over the U.S. Highway 95 overpass left one driver dead Sunday afternoon, according to the Nevada State Police.

Another person was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries., according to a Nevada State Police release. Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about the crash just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

