Crash involving trucks closes northbound US 95 in Las Vegas

(RTC Fast Cameras)

The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 were closed at Charleston Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon after a crash between two trucks.

A tow truck and a cement truck crashed, spilling between 35 and 55 gallons of diesel and wet cement onto the highway, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said. The highway was closed for cleanup.

The Highway Patrol advised drivers to avoid the area and to expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

