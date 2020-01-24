Crews knock down fire at Las Vegas high-rise apartment complex

No injuries were reported after a fire involving a trash compactor broke out Thursday night at the Vegas Towers Apartments, the Clark County Fire Department said.

Chicago real estate firm Waterton acquired Vegas Towers, seen here, a 456-unit apartment complex near UNLV. (Courtesy Great Ink Communications)

The Clark County Fire Department was investigating a fire Thursday night in an east valley high-rise apartment complex, officials said.

Fire crews were called about 8:40 p.m. to a fire at the Vegas Towers Apartments, 1065 East Flaming Road. When firefighters arrived they found residents evacuating and a fire involving a trash compactor, according to a statement from the Fire Department.

The fire was knocked down by about 8:55 p.m., and no injuries were reported.

The trash compactor that caught fire was removed and residents were sheltering in place while fire crews remove smoke from the affected area, the department said.

The cause of the fire was still being investigated Thursday night. Further information was not immediately available.

Chicago real estate firm Waterton announced just last week it acquired the 456-unit complex for more than $100 million.

