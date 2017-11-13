Critical-injury crash closes Sahara-Durango intersection

Las Vegas police are investigating a serious injury crash Monday morning in the western valley.

A two-vehicle crash has closed the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive in western Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was reported just after 3 a.m. at Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Sgt. Robert Stauffer.

Stauffer said a Chevy Suburban ran a red light at the intersection and crashed into the driver’s side of a Pontiac sedan.

The female driver of the sedan was hospitalized in critical condition, Stauffer said. A passenger in the car also was transported with injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.

The driver of the Suburban did not show signs of impairment and stayed at the scene.

Due to the extent of the woman’s injuries, Metro’s fatal crash detail is investigating.

The intersection is shut down for the investigation, Stauffer said, and should reopen about 9 a.m.

