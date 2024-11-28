Death, injury toll mounts during 9 hours on Las Vegas Valley roads

Two of four crashes were hit-and-runs from Wednesday evening to early Thursday morning, police report.

Two pedestrians were killed and two suffered critical injuries as a result of four collisions — including two hit-and-runs — in the span of just over nine hours from Wednesday into early Thanksgiving morning.

In addition, Metropolitan Police Department officers were investigating eight injury incidents and 12 property damage crashes as of 2:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

The first fatality occurred after a 7:30 p.m. Wednesday collision as a pedestrian crossing South Nellis Boulevard was hit south of Twain Avenue and died later at a valley hospital. Impairment was not a factor, police said.

A second fatality occurred just before 2 a.m. Thursday when a stolen and speeding 2013 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on East Lake Mead Boulevard hit a pedestrian on a scooter near Sloan Lane.

The pedestrian crossed Lake Mead in the west crosswalk from north to south against the pedestrian signal, a Metropolitan Police Department press release said.

The death marked the 144th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

A collision that resulted in a critical injury occurred about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday when a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Valley View Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road. The pedestrian was last reported in critical condition late Wednesday, Lt. Sam Bonner said. said. No impairment was suspected.

The Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating a critical injury hit-and-run that occurred about 3:50 a.m. Thursday at Interstate 15 southbound and West Lake Mead Boulevard.

A woman suffered critical injuries and the driver fled the scene.

Investigators are seeking a 2018 Cadillac Escalade or GMC Yukon of unknown color, according to a press release. The vehicle may have left front or left side damage.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the highway patrol at 702-668-4100 or Crimestoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

