Deuces are wild: Why 2/22/22 is a special day for weddings

February, National Wedding Month, is full of romance and passion, weddings and over the top displays of affection. This year however, things have been particularly special with February containing the dates 2/02/2022 and 2/22/2022.

Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya (File photo)

Weddings Galore

The Clark County Marriage License bureau this month prepared for the influx of lovers who wish to tie the knot on Tuesday, Feb. 22, Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya said this week.

More than 77,000 marriage licenses were issued in 2021, said Goya, noting that the staff is expected to process more than 80,000 certificates this year. Once at the window, the process to obtain the marriage license takes about 10 minutes, she added.

Goya has heard from chapels that are reporting “some of the biggest numbers in years” for February. “We’re very excited to see it play out.”

Meaning behind 2/22/22

So what is the all the hype surrounding the date 2/22/2022? Couples across the city and world for that matter, are determined to declare their love for one another for the sake of the aesthetic and rarity that 2/22/22 has to offer. Numerologist Ann Perry gave us some insight on the meaning behind the infamous number.

“If you want to look at the universal influence, we first must consider that 2022 = 6 universal year. This brings in a focus on home, family, relationships, balance and an unnecessary need for perfectionism,” Perry said. “Now, add the 6 to the actual month of February. We arrive at an 8 universal month. The 8 is about abundance, manifestation, power, authority and measuring our self worth. Reduce this further and we can add Feb. 22, 2022, together and we get the universal day vibration of 3. The totality of Feb. 22nd, 2022, comes up as a 3 vibration that is encouraging us all to express ourselves.”

So there we have it folks the real significance of 2/22/22 according to numerologist, Ann Perry. While there may not be an emphasis on romantic love for on 2/22/22, rest assured it has self-reflecting meaning behind it which in return benefits all aspects of our lives.

Signs from the universe

For one lucky couple, getting married on 2/22/2022 seems to fall into place according to “signs,” as the bride-to-be puts it. Jessica Solis and her fiance Ben Grevelis are scheduled to be wed on 2/22/2022 at A Special Memory Wedding Chapel. “To be completely honest we initially planned to get married before, but then COVID-19 happened,” Jessica said. “We put it off for two years but got tired of waiting.”

“I’m really more of a spiritual person so I’m always really aware of angel numbers. I had been thinking about when we were going to be getting married and continuously kept seeing the number ‘222’ and just felt I was putting it off because of everyone else,” Solis said. “We did everything super last minute. We couldn’t find a place for the ceremony, but said if we happen to find a spot we would take it as a sign and here we are!”

Wedding packages

Local businesses are offering special packages. Here are just a couple.

The Little Vegas Chapel, located at 1330 S. Third St., is celebrating the importance and significance of 2/22 with its “$222 Two-gether Forever Wedding Package.”

Included in the package is a traditional ceremony and wedding music; two songs of choice, red and pink bouquet and boutonniere; professional photography; four digital images; unity candle ceremony; officiated license or ceremony certificate; up to six guests; witness provided if needed and camera phones allowed. The package after tax is $232, not including a minister’s fee of $60. Couples must call 702-385-5683 to book a reservation.

The package is available through the month of February, but 2/22/22 is completely booked.

Looking to elope? Cactus Collective Weddings has you covered. The Cactus Collective brand offers several wedding packages to help take the wedding-planning stress away. Packages can be found on their website and start from $2,400.

