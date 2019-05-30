Dinosaurs are a mammoth hit at Spring Preserve

Dinosaurs have invaded the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas.

Dinosaurs have invaded the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas. This prehistoric exhibit runs all summer. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

This summer-long exhibit features several animatronic life-size dinosaurs, along with fossils, and interactive activities.

It focuses mainly on finds from around the globe, but mainly China, Mongolia and Western North America.

Inside you can find scenes of dinosaurs with feathers, dinosaur skeletons and dinosaurs in action, including a predator trap, where some smaller dinosaurs got stuck in the mud and are about to be dinner for larger ones.

Find out more about the Springs Preserve Dinosaurs Unearthed on their website.

