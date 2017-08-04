ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

DOJ finds no evidence that Clark County is ‘sanctuary’ community

By Wesley Juhl Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2017 - 3:08 pm
 
Updated August 4, 2017 - 3:18 pm

The Department of Justice found no evidence that Clark County is failing to comply with federal immigration authorities, according to a letter released by the county Friday.

The determination that Clark County is not a so-called “sanctuary” community means the county will remain eligible for certain Justice Department grants.

County spokesman Erik Pappa said the county is hopeful that $975,604 in public safety grant monies that were withheld in 2016 will be released soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
