1 hurt, 4 displaced in downtown Las Vegas fire

Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a fire at 224 N. 13th St. near Stewart Avenue on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 (LasVegasFD/Twitter)

One person was injured and four people were displaced after building fire Wednesday evening in downtown Las Vegas.

A two-story building, at at 224 N. 13th St. near Stewart Avenue, was heavily involved with fire about 6 p.m., the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

One person was injured when the person hit his or her head while trying to escape from the building. The person was treated at the scene and released, department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and damages have not yet been estimated.

While the department was packing up equipment at about 7 p.m., someone sole a chainsaw from a fire truck.

While putting equipment back on the truck, a by-stander stole a chainsaw off the rig and took off down an alley. Witness is giving info to > pic.twitter.com/pAelRbRVWu — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 25, 2017

The person took the chainsaw and started running down an alley, according to the department’s Twitter.

