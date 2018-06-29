1 injured in crash at historic sign in downtown Las Vegas

One person was hospitalized early Friday morning after a vehicle nearly crashed into a historic Binion’s Horseshoe sign in downtown Las Vegas.

A driver crashed into the pole holding a historic Binion’s Horseshoe sign in the median of Las Vegas Boulevard North near Washington Avenue, in downtown Las Vegas, Friday, June 29, 2018. The marker below the sign was destroyed. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The vehicle crashed into a median about 3:30 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard North near Washington Avenue where the historic Horseshoe sign has been displayed since 2009, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Sims.

The driver of the vehicle was hospitalized but is expected to survive, Sims said. Police believe impairment may be a factor in the crash.

The Horseshoe sign was saved by a marker for the Las Vegas Boulevard Historic Cultural Corridor placed in front of the sign. The marker was destroyed in the crash.

