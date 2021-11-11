78°F
10K American flags to wave along Veterans Day parade route

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2021 - 9:15 am
 
Updated November 11, 2021 - 12:04 pm
The Cox Communications entry in the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Las Vegas Monday, Nov. 11, ...
The Cox Communications entry in the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Las Vegas Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Old Glory was abundant Thursday morning as the traditional Veterans Parade returned to downtown Las Vegas following a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parade organizers planned to hand out 10,000 American flags for spectators to wave as they cheer on military veterans on the mile-long procession set to begin about 10 a.m. on Fourth Street at Gass Avenue and continue north to Stewart Avenue.

The National Weather Service projected parade-ideal sunny conditions with temperatures expected to reach 77 in the afternoon.

COVID-19 canceled the parade in 2020, but organizers quickly mobilized to organize this year’s event nearly a year ago, said Jerry Adams, president of Veterans Action Group, the nonprofit that has been putting on the parade for nearly three decades.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

