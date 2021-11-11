10K American flags to wave along Veterans Day parade route

Organizers planned to hand out 10,000 American flags to paradegoers along the one-mile procession set to begin at Fourth Street and Gass Avenue

The Cox Communications entry in the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Las Vegas Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Old Glory was abundant Thursday morning as the traditional Veterans Parade returned to downtown Las Vegas following a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parade organizers planned to hand out 10,000 American flags for spectators to wave as they cheer on military veterans on the mile-long procession set to begin about 10 a.m. on Fourth Street at Gass Avenue and continue north to Stewart Avenue.

The National Weather Service projected parade-ideal sunny conditions with temperatures expected to reach 77 in the afternoon.

COVID-19 canceled the parade in 2020, but organizers quickly mobilized to organize this year’s event nearly a year ago, said Jerry Adams, president of Veterans Action Group, the nonprofit that has been putting on the parade for nearly three decades.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.