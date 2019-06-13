3 houses damaged by 2-alarm fire in downtown Las Vegas

The Las Vegas fire department received the call just before 1:30 p.m. for the 2100 block of East Stewart Avenue.

Crews respond to a house fire in the 2100 block of East Stewart Avenue in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Crews respond to a house fire in the 2100 block of East Stewart Avenue in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crews respond to a house fire in the 2100 block of East Stewart Avenue in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crews respond to a house fire in the 2100 block of East Stewart Avenue in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No one was injured Thursday afternoon when a two-alarm house fire in downtown Las Vegas spread to two neighboring homes.

The fire was reported just before 1:30 p.m. by “many 911 callers” on the 2100 block of East Stewart Avenue, just west of North Eastern Avenue, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

By the time crews arrived, a one-story home was “fully involved” in flames that spread to a house next door, causing “heavy damage,” Szymanski said. The exterior of a third nearby house, as well as some trees, also caught fire due to the heat.

It took the department nearly 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control, he said.

At least three adults were displaced, although Szymanski said that number could climb.

The cause remained under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.