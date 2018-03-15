3 ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Las Vegas

Downtown St. Patrick’s Day festivities will include a hosted open bar at Commonwealth from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, featuring well drinks and draft beer for $50.

The former lobby of the La Concha Motel, now the entrance to the Neon Museum, glows green on St. Patrick's Day in Las Vegas Friday, March 17, 2017. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Downtown St. Patrick’s Day festivities will include a hosted open bar at Commonwealth from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, featuring well drinks and draft beer for $50. That will be followed by performances by ’50s and ’60s rockabilly and surf band The Rayford Brothers from 5 to 10 p.m. Commonwealth is located at 525 Fremont St.

Downtown Container Park will celebrate St. Paddy’s Day with an event called Sham-Rock the Park from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The festival will offer all-you-can-drink craft beer, plus green beer on tap, as well as $5 Jameson shots. Live music will be provided by Empire Records. Tickets are $20 at the door or $15 in advance through downtowncontainerpark.com.

But the big downtown blowout will take place Thursday through Sunday at the Fremont Street Experience. The annual street party will include 19 bands offering 40 hours of live performances. The big event, however, is the annual Las Vegas Firefighters Benefit Association St. Patrick’s Day march, which will kick off at noon on Saturday. Uniformed firefighters from across the country will join Las Vegas firefighters and bagpipers for a trek down Fremont Street. For a full list of the festivities, go to vegasexperience.com.