40th annual parade celebrates Martin Luther King Day
Crowds gathered in downtown Las Vegas this morning for the 40th annual Martin Luther King Day Parade.
The theme of this year’s parade is “Living the Dream: Setting New Standards,” and about 90 groups are participating.
The Goodmans roll in a pink classic. @LasVegasFD delegation follows, with an engine driver telling kids he can't honk the loud horn because he would "scare the mayor" #RJNow pic.twitter.com/oqrz20bACc
— Ricardo Torres-Cortez (@rickytwrites) January 17, 2022
