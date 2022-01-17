40th annual parade celebrates Martin Luther King Day

Crowds gathered in downtown Las Vegas this morning for the 40th annual Martin Luther King Day Parade.

People from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, RTC, walk along Fourth Street with holding signs during the 40th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Inferno Cheer and Dance member perform during the 40th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Children from Las Vegas, Isaiah Cooper, 2, from left, Aiden Barkley, 8, Nalayiah Smith , 6, Ashton Barkley, 8, Faith Reston, 7 and Miann Searcy, 5, watch the 40th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Children from the Amateur Athletic Union, AAU, perform during the 40th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

People walk with holding signs about voter rights along Fourth Street during the 40th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Students from Mater Academy perform during the 40th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Freedom Classical Academy students perform during the 40th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and former Mayor Oscar Goodman ride a car during the 40th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and former Mayor Oscar Goodman ride a car during the 40th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Raider Robot from the Doucette Creative Group is seen on a truck during the 40th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

People watch the 40th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

People watch the 40th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Crowds gathered in downtown Las Vegas today for the 40th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Living the Dream: Setting New Standards,” and about 90 groups are participating.

The Goodmans roll in a pink classic. @LasVegasFD delegation follows, with an engine driver telling kids he can't honk the loud horn because he would "scare the mayor" #RJNow pic.twitter.com/oqrz20bACc — Ricardo Torres-Cortez (@rickytwrites) January 17, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.