40th annual parade celebrates Martin Luther King Day

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2022 - 1:40 pm
 
People from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, RTC, walk along Fourth S ...
People from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, RTC, walk along Fourth Street with holding signs during the 40th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Inferno Cheer and Dance member perform during the 40th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, M ...
Inferno Cheer and Dance member perform during the 40th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Children from Las Vegas, Isaiah Cooper, 2, from left, Aiden Barkley, 8, Nalayiah Smith , 6, As ...
Children from Las Vegas, Isaiah Cooper, 2, from left, Aiden Barkley, 8, Nalayiah Smith , 6, Ashton Barkley, 8, Faith Reston, 7 and Miann Searcy, 5, watch the 40th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Children from the Amateur Athletic Union, AAU, perform during the 40th annual Martin Luther Kin ...
Children from the Amateur Athletic Union, AAU, perform during the 40th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
People walk with holding signs about voter rights along Fourth Street during the 40th annual Ma ...
People walk with holding signs about voter rights along Fourth Street during the 40th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Students from Mater Academy perform during the 40th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, Mond ...
Students from Mater Academy perform during the 40th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Freedom Classical Academy students perform during the 40th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parad ...
Freedom Classical Academy students perform during the 40th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and former Mayor Oscar Goodman ride a car during the 40th annua ...
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and former Mayor Oscar Goodman ride a car during the 40th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Raider Robot from the Doucette Creative Group is seen on a truck during the 40th annual Martin ...
Raider Robot from the Doucette Creative Group is seen on a truck during the 40th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
People watch the 40th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Las Vega ...
People watch the 40th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Crowds gathered in downtown Las Vegas today for the 40th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Living the Dream: Setting New Standards,” and about 90 groups are participating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

