Downtown

5 events this week in downtown Las Vegas

By Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2017 - 12:05 pm
 
Updated December 28, 2017 - 4:53 pm

Artists collaborate for show at Cube

Artists Mary Sabo and Jennifer Henry will host “Season of the Witch Holiday and Art Party” from 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the Cube LV Gallery, 1025 S. 1st St. in the Arts District, to celebrate their latest collaborative work, Worm Witch.

Dress all ’70s for this dance party

Velveteen Rabbit, 1218 S. Main St., will host a Donna Summer Tribute Night — an evening of ‘70s disco — beginning at 10 p.m. Friday. The show will be presented by Super Fly, and guests are encouraged to dress funky, chic, hip and with flare to win prizes for the best-dressed male and female sporting an authentic ‘70s look. No cover charge.

Art show precedes New Year’s bash

Arrive early for New Year’s Eve, grab a sweet parking space and check out the Second Sunday art show from 5-9 p.m. at Downtown Container Park, Fremont and 7th streets.

Chenoweth returns to The Smith Center

The Smith Center will celebrate New Year’s Eve with a concert by Kristin Chenoweth at Reynolds Hall. The 7:30 p.m. show will feature the Emmy- and Tony-award winning actress performing standards, classics and Broadway tunes. Tickets start at $39. thesmithcenter.com

‘America’s Party’ to take over downtown

The big event for New Year’s Eve is America’s Party Downtown. The shindig on Fremont Street will feature 12 bands and other live entertainment on four stages, including an electronic dance music stage, the premiere of a Viva Vision light show from The Killers, an eight-minute fireworks show and more, all hosted by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman. Tickets are $40. vegasexperience.com/NYE

Correction: An earlier version of this story indicated that Velveteen Rabbit’s Donna Summer Tribute Night took place on Saturday.

Have an item for Downtown Lowdown? Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Downtown Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like