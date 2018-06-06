AAA planning wedding inside Las Vegas driverless vehicle

AAA Nevada is hoping to set a world record by throwing what’s believed to be the first wedding held inside a driverless vehicle.

Las Vegas is known for its quick and quirky wedding stunts ranging from Elvis impersonator officiants to drive-up chapels.

In 400 words or less, would-be brides and grooms can submit an online essay explaining why they deserve to get a free wedding aboard AAA’s autonomous shuttle circling downtown Las Vegas.

The winning couple will get to say their “I do’s” during a ceremony set for 10 a.m. June 30 in front of Container Park. The shuttle will remain stationary during the service, followed by two loops through the Fremont East neighborhood.

“Self-driving cars will change the way we travel the world, and like any good marriage it’s going to take time, love and a lot of collaboration and trust to get this technology safely implemented into our transportation system,” AAA Nevada spokesman Michael Blasky said.

“Giving a lucky Nevada couple the distinction of being the first to get married on a self-driving vehicle is more than a cool story for their family and friends,” Blasky said. “It’s also a way to help people think more broadly and practically about how the technology will improve their daily lives.”

Through June 20, couples can submit their essays by selecting the “Enter the Self-Driving Shuttle Wedding Promotion” button at aaahoponlasvegas.com. Participants must be Nevada residents who are 21 or older.

Along with providing a few details about themselves, couples are also encouraged to address autonomous technology in their essays — perhaps a road trip may have turned out differently if they traveled in a driverless vehicle.

More than 23,000 people have boarded AAA’s self-driving shuttle since November as part of a yearlong joint testing program with Keolis North America.

