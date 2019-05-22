Blend your own perfume or catch a free concert in downtown Las Vegas

This year’s Downtown Rocks free concert series at the Fremont Street Experience kicks off Friday with a performance by Good Charlotte.

Joel Madden of the music group Good Charlotte performs at the Daytime Village during the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 2 held at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

Discovery Children's Museum

Two-day workshopon making murals

The Discovery Children’s Museum will host a two-day interactive Multimedia Mural Series with local author and illustrator Daria Peoples-Riley from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday. Kids ages 6 to 12 will work with Peoples-Riley to create their own murals. Reservations are being accepted; admission is $50, or half off for museum members. 360 Promenade Place, discoverykidslv.org

Majestic Rep debuts Georgia McBride tale

“The Legend of Georgia McBride” debuts Thursday at Majestic Repertory Theatre. The “music-filled comedy about finding your true voice” is about an Elvis impersonator trying to become a winning drag queen in the Florida Panhandle. The show runs at 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sundays through June 16. Tickets are $25, $15 for students. 1217 S. Main St., majesticrepertory.com

Catch a free concert by Good Charlotte

This year’s Downtown Rocks free concert series at the Fremont Street Experience kicks off Friday with a performance by Good Charlotte. The show starts at 9 p.m. on the Third Street Stage, adjacent to the D Las Vegas, Four Queens and Fremont casinos. vegasexperience.com

Create your own perfume blend

Fergusons Downtown will host a DIY Perfume Blend Workshop at 1 p.m. Sunday. Guests will blend their own signature scent using natural essential oils in a workshop that teaches about top, middle and base notes, the significance of various ingredients and the importance of nontoxic ingredients. The $20 admission price includes one perfume blend. 1028 Fremont St., fergusonsdowntown.com

Have an item for Downtown Lowdown? Contact Al Mancini amancini@reviewjournal.com.