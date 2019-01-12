Coroner identifies man killed after car hit him in Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 46-year-old man who died after being struck by a vehicle near downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

Christopher Michael Philpott was struck while he was in a marked crosswalk at about 11:10 p.m. Wednesday on East Bonanza Road and D Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said. He was hit by a 2013 Kia Forte that had a green light, police said.

Philpott was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force injuries. His death was ruled an accident, the Clark County coroner’s office said Friday afternoon.

The driver, also a 46-year-old man, was not suspected of impairment, police said.

Philpott’s death marked the third traffic-related death investigated by Metro this year.

