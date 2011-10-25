Dining pick of the week: El Rancho Mexican

6209450-0-12

3347 E. Russell Road at Pecos Road, 435-6873

Here’s a fusion restaurant without all the fuss and fancy trimmings that many associate with fusion dining. Dinners, such as tequila chicken, chopped steak, baby back ribs and New York steak, are served with choice of vegetables, rice and beans, mashed potatoes, fries, coleslaw or potato salad and soup or salad. Other entrees are chicken fajitas, steak chipotle, chicken fajitas, chile Colorado and chicken fried steak. There are enchiladas, burritos, tacos, half-pound Black Angus hamburgers, cold subs (pastrami, tuna salad) and hot sandwiches, including Italian sausage, Philly cheesesteak, BLT, meatball marinara, club with turkey, ham and bacon, and even pizza with all the toppings. Breakfast is served throughout the day with popular dishes being omelets, French toast, biscuits and gravy, chocolate chip pancakes, oatmeal, huevos rancheros, bagels, breakfast burrito and linguica Portuguese sausage skillet. There is even more with pasta entrees, salads (Cobb, chicken Caesar, tuna), a seafood menu and tasty appetizers, featuring chicken wings, chili cheese fries, guacamole and fried calamari. You want dessert? There is a great banana split, thick milk shakes (chocolate, strawberry, vanilla), sundaes and a tall root beer float. Sandwiches begin at $5.75 and breakfast starts at $3.75. El Rancho Mexican is at open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. — Jack Bulavsky