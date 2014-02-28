Dining Pick of the Week: Second Street Grill

Lindo Michoacan is at 10082 W. Flamingo Road. (Special to View)

Second Street Grill

The Fremont, 200 E. Fremont St.; 702-385-6277

Long before chefs and everyone else embraced American food with a Pacific Rim influence, Second Street Grill already was serving it. Hidden away inside the Fremont, this intimate restaurant, with its art deco design, has a menu that pays homage to European and Asian influences. Featured entrees include grilled Mongolian rack of lamb with cabernet-hoisin plum sauce, roasted duck with blackberry glaze, miso-glazed rock cod with crispy soba noodles, wok-fried whole snapper with ginger, tempura platter, sesame seed-crusted mahi mahi with vegetable couscous, 10-ounce filet mignon with Maui onions, 16-ounce ribeye with stir-fried vegetables and prime rib of beef. The nightly special is $22.99 and features a complete T-bone steak dinner. Appetizers include ahi sashimi, grilled and chilled tiger shrimp, scallop and shrimp dim sum, crab cakes with Chinese mustard sauce, Hunan pork and beef lettuce wraps, and Peking duck and shrimp tacos. There is a soup du jour and salads including Oriental chicken, Caesar and Sizzling Spinach topped with hard-boiled eggs and sliced Bermuda onions with Asian-fused bacon dressing. Ask to see the dessert menu. Entrees begin at $20, and appetizers begin at $12. Second Street Grill is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Monday.