Discover art, brunch, bingo in downtown Las Vegas

Bingo and booze at Corduroy

Corduroy, at 515 Fremont Street, launches a Thursday night Boozy Bingo series tonight. The ’80s-themed rock bar will provide a bingo set with the purchase of an adult beverage, and winners of various games will receive bar prizes, including $25 to $100 in Corduroy bucks. The game also will include penalties for those who shout “BINGO” too early, trivia rounds for free drinks, and special balls that award habanero pickle-back shots. The fun starts at 8 p.m.

Art camp for kids is all heart

Discovery Children’s Museum will host an art camp with Anne Mazzola on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Mazzola, a licensed interior designer who has worked with the National Fish and Wildlife Federation, The Pentagon, Nortel Networks, Sun Microsoft and the CIA, will offer an interactive art workshop where kids will design their own Pop Art Hearts in celebration of National Nutrition Month. The program, recommended for 8- to 12-year-olds, is $25 for museum members and $30 for non-members, and does not include museum admission. Register your kids at discoverykidslv.org or 702-382-3445.

Drink in the music with brunch

If you enjoy live music with your pizza, check out Pizza Rock’s Acoustic Sunday Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 pm. Cory Brown will perform. The restaurant will offer bottomless mimosas and sangrias to accompany its award-winning pizza lineup.

