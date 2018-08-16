Discover Zeppelin, a day at the ‘beach’ in downtown Las Vegas

Zeppelin USA returns to The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall, 361 Symphony Park Ave., with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Dolyniuk brings his Zeppelin tribute

Zeppelin USA returns to The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall, 361 Symphony Park Ave., with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Fronted by Las Vegas veteran Brody Dolyniuk, the Led Zeppelin tribute band will play a two-hour set of hits, backed by synchronized lighting, video and lasers. Tickets start at $24. thesmithcenter.com

Special pale ale pour at Atomic Liquors

Stone Brewing and Pizza Port Brewing Co. have joined forces to brew BFF (Beer Friends Forever) San Diego Pale Ale, and they’re bringing it downtown on Thursday. Atomic Liquors, 917 Fremont St., will host a pouring at 6 p.m., where guests can enjoy it in the traditional fashion — and in frozen pops.

Spend a little time at the ‘beach’ Saturday

Kids Camp returns to Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The theme is Beach Day, and activities will include a water obstacle course with slide, dunk tank and other water games. Snacks are included in the $10 ticket price. downtowncontainerpark.com.

UFC Night at the Lights game

Soccer meets MMA this Saturday at Cashman Field. In addition to the 8 p.m. matchup between the Las Vegas Lights and Phoenix Rising, UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin, UFC flyweight Joseph Benavidez and UFC women’s strawweight Claudia Gadelha will be on hand to meet and greet fans during halftime. lasvegaslightsfc.com/august

Museum, Metro offer child safety forum

The Mob Museum hosts its monthly Community Safety Forum from 2-3 p.m. Sunday. Held in partnership with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this month’s event is on child and youth safety. Admission is free, and guests will also get free admission to the museum afterward. Registration is required. themobmuseum.org/events

