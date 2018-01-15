Downtown Las Vegas gears up for 36th annual MLK Day parade

Scores of Las Vegas Valley residents are expected to take in the sights and sounds of the 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade.

The downtown Las Vegas parade, themed “Living the Dream: Building a Bridge to Unity,” starts at 10 a.m. at Fourth Street and Gass Avenue and continues north to Ogden Avenue.

Early Monday morning, street crews began to close a mile-long stretch of Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas.





Fourth Street will be closed between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue umtil to 2 p.m., Las Vegas city officials said. All cross streets within a half-block of the parade route also are closed and vehicles won’t be allowed to cross Fourth Street.

Claytee White, director of the Oral History Research Center at UNLV Libraries and active member of the local African-American community, said she hopes the parade will continue to unite different communities and age groups.

“No matter where you are in life, there’s something in this week of celebration that you can learn from and engage in, because most have forgotten about the fight to make MLK a national holiday and how difficult that fight was,” she said.

“Most just think of it as a holiday that gives us a three-day weekend, and that’s all they know. But it’s important to remember that MLK was a fierce civil rights leader.”