Find Halloween events, more in downtown Las Vegas this week

Marta Salas walks through the Neon Boneyard at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Salas is a Cuban refugee on a tour with other refugees before taking part in an art class led by artist Laurens Tan. The Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada coordinated the workshop along with the Neon Museum. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Long weekend of Halloween parties

The first of five Halloween parties at the Gold Spike will begin at 10 p.m. Thursday with the theme “Attack of the Demon Hipster Chicks,” at which ladies can enjoy complimentary Champagne until midnight. Friday’s theme will be “Carousel of Horror,” followed by “Downtown Asylum Night” with a sexiest female costume contest on Saturday and DJ Teenwolf’s second annual Zombie Rave on Sunday. After a quiet Monday evening, “Fright Spike III: The Official Halloween Monster Bash” will take place Tuesday night, with music by Stoked and costume prizes in four categories.

Six-night party under the canopy

The Fremont Street Experience will host its own six-day Halloween bash — Rock of Horrors — from Thursday through Tuesday. Festivities at the free outdoor party will include live music, the production show Frank & The Steins, magician Ed Alonzo, a costume contest, roaming performers and custom Viva Vision canopy light shows.

Neon Museum celebrates the big 5

The Neon Museum’s 5th anniversary is this weekend, and it will celebrate with two days of parties. A photo tour will be from 5:20-6:20 p.m. Friday, and Saturday’s events will include free self-guided tours, a family fiesta in the Boneyard and two-hour nighttime bus tours of downtown.

Community Brunch will be farm-to-table

Chef Doug Taylor will co-host the latest in his DTLV Community Brunch series Sunday at the Bunkhouse Saloon. Guests can enjoy a family-style farm-to-table meal by Taylor al fresco in the bar’s backyard from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and learn to create two specialty cocktails, courtesy of mixologist Gaston Martinez. Tickets are $45 plus fees and available through Eventbrite.

NSPCA fundraiser at Arts Factory gallery

The Joseph Watson Collection gallery in the Arts Factory will host the Further our Furry Friends group show on Saturday to benefit the Nevada SPCA Advanced Medical Fund, which works to save the lives of animals with severe challenges. The free event, from 6-10 p.m. at 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 115, will feature works by more than a dozen artists, music by Ironing Board Mafia and DJ Carey C. and refreshments by Henderson’s Showboy BakeShop. Donations of food and supplies for the NSPCA’s shelter will be accepted.

Have an item for Downtown Lowdown? Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com.