Downtown

Flag raising marks start of events celebrating Juneteenth

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2017 - 7:16 pm
 
Updated June 15, 2017 - 7:28 pm

A trio of Buffalo Soldier reenactors raised a small flag Thursday morning outside Las Vegas City Hall to mark the start of events celebrating Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States

About a dozen people gathered at 8:30 a.m. to recognize Juneteenth, which falls on Monday. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger issued an order to slaves in Galveston, Texas, informing them they were free — about 2 ½ years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

The event was hosted by the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, which worked with retired Assemblyman Harvey Munford in 2011 to make Nevada the 39th state to recognize the day.

“We call it the second Independence Day,” said Deborah Evans, spokeswoman for the foundation.

The Buffalo Soldier reenactors — dressed as members of the historic all-black cavalry regiments that formed after the Civil War — raised the red and blue flag Thursday as another person sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” known as the black national anthem. The ceremony was designed to honor the 20,000 black sailors who fought in the Civil War, Evans said.

State Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, delivered a 10-minute speech at a lectern on the sidewalk about the history of the day and Nevada’s history of desegregation.

The flag raising was the first of five events hosted by the foundation over the next several days.

Evans said the group has slowly made progress in bringing awareness to the day. This year’s events have received more attention than in past years, she said Wednesday.

“And one day we may have fireworks coming out of the casinos,” she said. “Maybe.”

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

