Fremont Street packed during March Madness weekend

Fremont Street Experience was lively and packed on Friday night, with masks seemingly optional for most people despite a sign saying they’re required.

People visit the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Friday, March 19, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fremont Street Experience was lively and packed on Friday night, with masks seemingly optional for most people despite a sign saying they’re required.

There were dance battles, plenty of people dressed up as superheroes or historical figures, and, yes, a Joe Exotic impersonator (with a stuffed animal tiger by his side).

It’s spring break and people are celebrating on Fremont Street in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/RVeOwbACkS — David Guzman (@davidguzman1985) March 20, 2021

With people zip lining above, bars crowded and music blaring, masks were the only reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic is still here.

It was also the first March Madness for Circa and its massive sportsbook, and the hotel was crowded with people trying to get a glimpse of the action on the gigantic screens.

Odds were listed in the form of a bracket on one side, while VSiN’s studio looked out on the other.

Bettors looked on as a matchup between No. 4 Purdue and No. 13 North Texas headed to overtime.

“We’re the class of the Big Ten!” A Wisconsin fan yelled over to an Illinois fan.

The cheers were much louder when the higher-seeded Boilermakers scored but noticeably absent as the Mean Green extended their overtime lead en route to a 78-69 first round upset win.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.