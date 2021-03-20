70°F
Fremont Street packed during March Madness weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2021 - 11:38 am
 
People visit the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Friday, March 19, 2021. (Erik Verduzco ...
People visit the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Friday, March 19, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
People visit the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Friday, March 19, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
People walk along Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Friday, March 19, 2021. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DavidGuzman1985
In this frame grab from video people walk along Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Friday, March 19, 2021. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DavidGuzman1985
People visit the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Friday, March 19, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
People visit the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Friday, March 19, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
People walk along Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Friday, March 19, 2021. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DavidGuzman1985
People visit the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Friday, March 19, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
People cross the sidewalk while visiting the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Friday, March 19, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fremont Street Experience was lively and packed on Friday night, with masks seemingly optional for most people despite a sign saying they’re required.

There were dance battles, plenty of people dressed up as superheroes or historical figures, and, yes, a Joe Exotic impersonator (with a stuffed animal tiger by his side).

With people zip lining above, bars crowded and music blaring, masks were the only reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic is still here.

It was also the first March Madness for Circa and its massive sportsbook, and the hotel was crowded with people trying to get a glimpse of the action on the gigantic screens.

Odds were listed in the form of a bracket on one side, while VSiN’s studio looked out on the other.

Bettors looked on as a matchup between No. 4 Purdue and No. 13 North Texas headed to overtime.

“We’re the class of the Big Ten!” A Wisconsin fan yelled over to an Illinois fan.

The cheers were much louder when the higher-seeded Boilermakers scored but noticeably absent as the Mean Green extended their overtime lead en route to a 78-69 first round upset win.

