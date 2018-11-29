Great Santa run, other holiday events this week in downtown Vegas

People participate during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The 2016 Downtown Hoedown on Fremont Street on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Downtown Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

The 2016 Downtown Hoedown on Fremont Street on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Downtown Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Suited Santas set for annual run

Great Santa Run festivities kick off at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Fremont Street Experience’s Third Street Stage, in advance of the 10 and 10:30 a.m. race start times. Magician Lance Burton will serve as grand marshal, and special guests will include Mayor Carolyn Goodman, the Chippendales, Human Nature and Gabriella Versace of “Sexxy.” Santa Run registration starts at $45 and includes a five-piece Santa suit, swag bag and medal, with proceeds benefiting Opportunity Village. After the race, check out the after-party at the Llama Lot on Fremont between Ninth and Tenth streets. The party will feature entertainment, food vendors, adult beverages and more. opportunityvillage.org

Bring the kids for brunch with Santa

Downtown Container Park will host the first of two brunches with Santa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the park, 707 Fremont St. Guests can pose for a photo with Old Saint Nick, decorate their own holiday cookie, make hot chocolate and take home an ornament. Tickets, which include an all-you-can-eat breakfast, are $15 for kids 12 and younger and $35 for everyone else, with bottomless mimosas available for an additional $15 if you’re 21 or older. (If you miss this event, the next one is Dec. 8.) downtowncontainerpark.com

Menorah lighting set for Sunday

The Fremont Street Experience will celebrate the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday with the lighting of a 20-foot Grand Menorah at 4 p.m. The ceremony, led by Rabbi Shea Harlig from Chabad of Southern Nevada, will take place between Las Vegas Boulevard and the Slotzilla takeoff tower. The menorah will remain on display throughout the holiday season. vegasexperience.com

Tree lighting is set for Tuesday

Mayor Carolyn Goodman will be on hand for the lighting of the Fremont Street Experience Christmas Tree at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. The 50-foot tree will be wrapped in garland and decked with ornaments and lights beneath the Viva Vision canopy. Santa will be on the scene beginning at 4:45, with photos available for purchase. The tree will remain on display throughout the holiday season. vegasexperience.com

NFR’s back, so are country concerts

The Fremont Street Experience will welcome the National Finals Rodeo to Las Vegas on Dec. 5, with the 32nd annual Downtown Hoedown. The party will kick off with a performance by Corb Lund at 4:30 p.m. on the Main Street Stage. Haley & Michaels are up next on the First Street Stage at 5:40. From there, it’s the Roots & Boots Tour featuring Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye at 6:30 on the Third Street Stage, Granger Smith at 8:40 on the First Street Stage and Chris Janson at 9:50 on the Third Street Stage. vegasexperience.com

Mob Museum plans Repeal Day bash

Celebrate the day booze became legal again at The Mob Museum’s Repeal Day Party on Dec. 5. The festivities, in The Underground speakeasy, will include live jazz, passed hors d’oeuvres, free-flowing hooch and a special-edition souvenir moonshine gift. Dress like it’s 1933 for the Prohibition-era costume contest, and bring some cash for the silent auction. Tickets start at $99, with a 10 percent discount for museum members. themobmuseum.org

Have an item for Downtown Lowdown? Contact Al Mancini amancini@reviewjournal.com.