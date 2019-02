On Friday, workers installed installed the headstock piece of the Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign at the Neon Museum in downtown Las Vegas.

The headstock piece of the Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign is moved into the Neon Museum before being installed by YESCO employees in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The famous and newly restored sign was moved to a permanent home at the Neon Museum’s boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. The sign’s journey, which started Jan. 28, lasted several days. It was moved in six pieces.

The sign stood for 28 years at the corner of Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road.