Children embraced the holiday spirit during the Elf Adventure event at the Discovery Childrens Museum in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday.

Zoey Cervantez, 6, of Las Vegas makes a ribbon wreath during the Elf Adventure at the Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas Dec. 3, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Jaxon Garnett, 1, of Las Vegas laughs while he meets Brianna Lehtinen, a Christmas facilitator, during the Elf Adventure at the Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas Dec. 3, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Jen White, left, and Henry White, 8, makes elf hats during the Elf Adventure at the Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas Dec. 3, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Henry White, 8, makes an elf hat during the Elf Adventure at the Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas Dec. 3, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Henry White, 8, holds a scavenger hut list during the Elf Adventure at the Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas Dec. 3, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Henry White, 8, runs up the stairs with excitement to find elves hidden during the Elf Adventure at the Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas Dec. 3, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

An Elf on the Shelf elf is found during the Elf Adventure at the Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas Dec. 3, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Among the activities kids enjoyed were creating their own elf hat and ornament, listening to the “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition” story, participating in a scavenger hunt and more.