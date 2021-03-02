Las Vegas’ Plaza hotel to hold NCAA tournament viewing parties

The Plaza in downtown Las Vegas will once again host its annual “March Mania” viewing parties for the NCAA’s championship tournament, according to a release.

Plaza Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

March Madness is back at Plaza.

Its parties are scheduled for March 19 and 20 at the Plaza Event Center.Admission to $25 per day, and capacity and seating will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Guests will get a code to scan for a food order from Pop Up Pizza, and the event center will have a cocktail bar, the release said. Doors open at 8 a.m. both days.

People can buy tickets at plazahotelcasino.com, the casino box office or 702-386-2580.

