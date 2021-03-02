Las Vegas’ Plaza hotel to hold NCAA tournament viewing parties
March Madness is back at Plaza.
The downtown hotel-casino will once again host its annual “March Mania” viewing parties for the NCAA’s championship tournament, according to a release.
Its parties are scheduled for March 19 and 20 at the Plaza Event Center.Admission to $25 per day, and capacity and seating will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Guests will get a code to scan for a food order from Pop Up Pizza, and the event center will have a cocktail bar, the release said. Doors open at 8 a.m. both days.
People can buy tickets at plazahotelcasino.com, the casino box office or 702-386-2580.
