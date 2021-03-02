67°F
Las Vegas’ Plaza hotel to hold NCAA tournament viewing parties

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2021 - 12:51 pm
 
Plaza Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
March Madness is back at Plaza.

The downtown hotel-casino will once again host its annual “March Mania” viewing parties for the NCAA’s championship tournament, according to a release.

Its parties are scheduled for March 19 and 20 at the Plaza Event Center.Admission to $25 per day, and capacity and seating will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Guests will get a code to scan for a food order from Pop Up Pizza, and the event center will have a cocktail bar, the release said. Doors open at 8 a.m. both days.

People can buy tickets at plazahotelcasino.com, the casino box office or 702-386-2580.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

