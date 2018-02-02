Las Vegas to study another below-market Symphony Park sale

The Las Vegas City Council will consider next week selling a slice of Symphony Park to a developer who wants to build 299 apartments and 4,000-square-feet of retail space for $2 million, the second time in as many months the council has considered selling land for significantly less than its assessed value.

A 2012 view of Symphony Park, a 61-acre development in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pair of new projects propose filling in empty Symphony Park space with 300 apartments and a hotel.

A pair of appraisals valued the roughly four-acre parcel at a low of $4.9 million and a high of more than $16 million.

“I’ve told our staff I’m not happy with that,” said Councilman Bob Coffin of selling land for below-market-value prices. “When you do these things without bids, you run into the likelihood people will be upset because they might have offered more money.”

Breckenridge Group Las Vegas Nevada LLC is the developer.

The council in December voted to sell a five-acre parcel in Symphony Park for $4.25 million to SLC Development, Inc., for another 300-apartment project with ground-level retail space.

A pair of appraisals for that piece of property, across the street from the Smith Center for the Performing Arts, came in at $6.2 million and more than $20 million. The potential for selling the land to a commercial developer, which can offer to pay much more than a residential developer, factored into the higher appraisal.

The city owns Symphony Park, which is home to the Smith Center, the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and the Discovery Children’s Museum.

City officials had high hopes for a development boom in Symphony Park, but once the recession hit, projects were slow to fill in.

The council will also consider at Wednesday’s meeting entering an exclusive negotiating agreement with the Jackson-Shaw Company for a feasibility study about developing a hotel in Symphony Park.

The company is proposing a hotel with at least 300 guest rooms and a restaurant, and has asked the city for a 120-day agreement to assess engineering and environmental studies on the site. Symphony Park is a 61-acre former Union Pacific rail yard.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @Journo_Jamie_ on Twitter.