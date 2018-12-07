Medical episode suspected in fatal crash in Las Vegas

A man in his 80s who died Friday morning may have suffered a medical episode before crashing his vehicle near downtown Las Vegas.

The crash was reported about 7:20 p.m. at Burnham Avenue and East Charleston Boulevard, near South Eastern Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko. The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash, Matchko said.

The intersection was closed while Metro traffic detectives investigate. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

The driver will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified.

