Motorcyclist killed in downtown Las Vegas crash identified

The victim crashed into the fence about 2:35 a.m. on West Ogden Avenue, east of South City Parkway, after losing control at a left-hand curve in the road.

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 42-year-old motorcyclist who died early Saturday after crashing into a fence in downtown Las Vegas has been identified.

He was Jonathan Elings of North Las Vegas, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Las Vegas police had initially identified the victim as a 44-year-old man from Las Vegas.

Elings crashed into the fence about 2:35 a.m. on West Ogden Avenue, east of South City Parkway, after losing control at a left-hand curve in the road, according to police. He died at the scene of blunt force injuries, said the coroner’s office, and his death was ruled an accident.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.