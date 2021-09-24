87°F
Native American woman reported missing found safe in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2021 - 10:12 am
 
Reatha May Finkbonner (Lummi Nation Police)
A missing Native American woman from northwest Washington state who was last seen in Las Vegas has been found safe, police said.

Officers found 30-year-old Reatha Finkbonner at about 9:50 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Fremont Street, near Main Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said Friday. She was offered assistance and her family was notified, police said.

Finkbonner, of Bellingham, Washington, was reported missing after she was last seen in downtown Las Vegas on Sept. 3, police said.

A police spokesman said Thursday that she was not believed to be endangered. Finkbonner’s family had filed missing persons reports with Metro and the Lummi Nation Police Department, the Associated Press reported.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

