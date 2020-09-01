New downtown Las Vegas arches nearly completed

A new illuminated blue archway that crosses over Las Vegas Boulevard between St. Louis and Bob Stupak avenues is nearly completed and will soon welcome visitors to downtown Las Vegas.

The famous “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign may be getting a run for its money.

A new, illuminated blue archway that crosses over Las Vegas Boulevard between St. Louis and Bob Stupak avenues is nearly completed and will soon welcome visitors to downtown Las Vegas.

Construction of the $6.5 million and 80-foot-tall gateway arches kicked off in March and will be completed this month.

The crisscrossing archway suspends a sign that reads “Las Vegas” in a vintage script. The triangular shape of the sign is evocative of Betty Willis’ ‘Fabulous’ design.

The new, bright blue arches located near the showgirl installation at Las Vegas Boulevard and Main Street mark an ongoing effort to update infrastructure and signage in and around downtown Las Vegas.

