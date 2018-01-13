Part of Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas to close for MLK parade

A mile-long stretch of Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas will close for nine hours Monday to make way for the city’s 36th Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.

Students from Matt Kelly Elementary School march in 2015 during the 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. with the theme “Living the Dream: Building a Bridge to Unity,” organizers said.

Fourth Street will be closed between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m., Las Vegas city officials said. All cross streets within a half-block of the parade route also will close, and vehicles won’t be allowed to cross Fourth Street.

The downtown street closures have prompted detours for 11 bus lines operated by the Regional Transportation Authority.

Affected lines are Route 109, Route 113, Route 207, Route 208, Route 215, the Boulder Highway Express, the Centennial Express, Deuce on the Strip, the Downtown & Veterans Medical Center Express, the Henderson & Downtown Express and the Westcliff Airport Express.

With Monday a federal holiday, all bus lines will operate on a Saturday schedule, RTC spokesman Brad Seidel said.

Visit kingweeklasvegas.com for more parade information or rtcsnv.com for bus detours.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.