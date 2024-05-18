95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Downtown

Pedestrian hit by RTC bus in critical condition, police say

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Variety show moving into iconic downtown Las Vegas hotel
Helldorado Days Parade celebrates Las Vegas heritage — PHOTOS
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during the first night of the U.S. leg of their &quo ...
Mick Jagger sweeps into famous Las Vegas restaurant
Jacob Williams (Metropolitan Police Department)
Man arrested in Las Vegas’ Arts District burglaries
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2024 - 6:03 pm
 

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a public bus in downtown Las Vegas Friday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The 54-year-old Las Vegas woman was taken to University Medical Center where she remained in critical condition hours later, police wrote in a news release.

The crash was reported at 10:36 a.m. in a bus lane at South Casino Center Boulevard and Hoover Avenue, police said.

The pedestrian stepped onto the road outside a crosswalk into the path of Transdev bus operated by the Regional Transportation Commission, police said.

The bus driver, who did not show signs of impairment, was uninjured, said police, adding that the investigation was ongoing.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Solar company contractor accused of bilking about $250K from seniors
recommend 2
Las Vegas police involved in two car pursuits Saturday
recommend 3
‘A great safe space’: West Las Vegas Library turns 50 as community celebrates
recommend 4
Teen found dead at Las Vegas golf course drowned, according to coroner
recommend 5
Pair killed in fiery crash in east valley identified
recommend 6
Las Vegas man found shot to death in vacant lot identified