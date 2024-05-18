Pedestrian hit by RTC bus in critical condition, police say

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a public bus in downtown Las Vegas Friday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a public bus in downtown Las Vegas Friday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The 54-year-old Las Vegas woman was taken to University Medical Center where she remained in critical condition hours later, police wrote in a news release.

The crash was reported at 10:36 a.m. in a bus lane at South Casino Center Boulevard and Hoover Avenue, police said.

The pedestrian stepped onto the road outside a crosswalk into the path of Transdev bus operated by the Regional Transportation Commission, police said.

The bus driver, who did not show signs of impairment, was uninjured, said police, adding that the investigation was ongoing.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.