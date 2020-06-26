Sinkhole closes intersection near downtown Las Vegas
Officers responded to Oakey and Martin Luther King boulevards at 3:43 p.m. after a sinkhole opened and damaged vehicles, police said.
Officers responded to Oakey and Martin Luther King boulevards at 3:43 p.m. after a sinkhole opened and damaged vehicles, according to police Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Damon Young.
Young said the sinkhole was about 12 feet by 12 feet and about 5 feet deep.
No one was seriously injured, and an officer was on scene to warn drivers, Young said.
