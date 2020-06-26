Sinkhole closes intersection near downtown Las Vegas

Officers responded to Oakey and Martin Luther King boulevards at 3:43 p.m. after a sinkhole opened and damaged vehicles, police said.

A sinkhole at Oakey and Martin Luther King boulevards appeared Thursday, June 25, 2020. The hole is about 5 feet deep and forced the intersection to close. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An intersection near downtown was closed Thursday afternoon after a sinkhole opened, Las Vegas police said.

Officers responded to Oakey and Martin Luther King boulevards at 3:43 p.m. after a sinkhole opened and damaged vehicles, according to police Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Damon Young.

Young said the sinkhole was about 12 feet by 12 feet and about 5 feet deep.

No one was seriously injured, and an officer was on scene to warn drivers, Young said.

