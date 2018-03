Local students Shavares Ia, from left, Kami Danahey, and Song Wu try to find the best fitting heals during Project 150's annual Las Vegas Prom Closet event at Zappos in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, March 17, 2018. The event offers local high-school students the opportunity to shop for prom outfits for free with a student ID card. Students can choose from a selection of gently used dresses, tuxes and suits, shoes, and accessories. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph