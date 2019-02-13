Tie the knot at Denny’s in downtown Las Vegas on Valentine’s Day

Denny's 450 Fremont St. in downtown Las Vegas. (Google Street View)

Are you making plans to tie the knot this Valentine’s Day? Denny’s can help you out.

On Thursday, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., couples can get married at Denny’s Vegas Chapel at the downtown Las Vegas restaurant, 450 Fremont St., according to Delish.

The $99 deal includes a silk bouquet and boutonniere, champagne toast, use of the photo booth and a ceremony certificate. Couples also can order Pancake Puppies, a cake pop-like treat filled with mini pancakes.

During the days leading up to Valentine’s Day, more than 1,500 marriage licenses are issued, according to the Clark County Marriage Licensing Bureau, which is about twice the number of licenses issued during a non-holiday period. A pop-up marriage license office is open through Saturday at McCarran International Airport to help tourist couples obtain marriage licenses faster and easier.

Couples interested in having a Denny’s wedding should fill out an application online at https://www.dennys.com/vegasweddings/. Walk-ins are welcome too.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.