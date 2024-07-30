Welcome back: Downtown Las Vegas post office to reopen

The Las Vegas Downtown Post Office Station, which has been under renovation for the past three years, is celebrating its reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Las Vegas Downtown Post Office Station at 201 Las Vegas Blvd. South is seen Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. The building has undergone extensive renovations and is planned to reopen Friday, August 2nd. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After extensive renovations, the Las Vegas Downtown Post Office Station will return to active duty.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning will celebrate the occasion, the U.S. Postal Service announced.

The building at 201 Las Vegas Blvd. South has been under redevelopment since May 2021. The post office station has been operating out of a temporary trailer on-site while Dapper Companies has been conducting the renovations.

“We’ve spent the last few years renovating the inside and outside of this historic building,” said J Dapper, owner of Dapper Companies, in a statement. “We’re confident both the postal employees and their customers will find the new space more conducive to their needs.”

Dapper and three Postal Service officials — Nevada-Utah District Manager Kevin Romero, acting Las Vegas Postmaster Frank Lemos and Manager of Customer Service Operations Johna Glenn — are scheduled to speak at the ceremony.

“The spacious and beautifully designed facility will provide a welcome and fresh experience for our customers in the downtown area,” Lemos said in a statement. “We are happy to be back in the building.”

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.