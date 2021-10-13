65°F
Woman, 70, struck by ‘private party bus’ in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2021 - 7:19 am
 
Updated October 14, 2021 - 11:05 am
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A 70-year-old California woman was seriously injured late Tuesday when she was struck by a bus in downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police said at 10:45 p.m. a “private party bus” struck the pedestrian at the intersection of First Street and Ogden Avenue. The pedestrian, a resident of Camarillo, California, was walking south in a crosswalk on Ogden when the driver of a white Ford F-550 shuttle bus attempted to make a left turn from First onto Ogden and struck the woman, police said.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries. She was hospitalized at University Medical Center in critical condition. The driver of the bus, a 45-year-old Las Vegas man, remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

An earlier version of this story misstated the gender of the victim.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

