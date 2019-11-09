Woman, 71, struck, killed by car in downtown Las Vegas

A woman was struck and killed by a car while crossing the street Friday evening in downtown Las Vegas, police said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 71-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car when she “abruptly” stepped into the street Friday evening in downtown Las Vegas, police said.

Officers were called about 5:10 p.m. to the scene near Stewart Avenue and 10th Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said. The woman was on Stewart just east of the intersection and outside of a marked crosswalk when she was struck, according to a news release.

Police determined the woman “abruptly” walked into the path of a 2013 Volkswagen CC Sport. She was taken to University Medical Center, where she died.

The driver remained at the scene, and impairment was not a factor in the crash, Nogle said.

Stewart from 10th to Maryland Parkway was closed Friday night while detectives investigate.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the woman after her family has been notified. The crash marked the 88th fatal traffic-related death Metro has investigated this year, police said.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

