Driver crashes sports car into wall

A motorist driving a sports car at a high rate of speed took out a wall and trees in a crash in southern Las Vegas early Thursday.

A high speed crash took out a wall and a tree in southern Las Vegas early Thursday.

Las Vegas police Lt. Michael Rodriguez said in a text that the sports car slammed into a wall while traveling on Spencer Street at Cactus Avenue.

“Speed is believed to be a factor,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said the driver fled from the scene on foot prior to the arrival of officers. A passenger was transported to the hospital but was expected to survive.

A dark-colored sports car with heavy front-end damage was observed at the scene. Portions of a wall along Spencer were smashed out and a tree was taken down. Debris was scattered throughout the roadway.

Spencer Street was closed between Cactus and Tristan Flower Avenue at 7 a.m. but the roadway was expected to reopen shortly.

